Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

NYSE:RNG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.80. 818,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

