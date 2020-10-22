Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,581.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,511.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,443.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,078.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

