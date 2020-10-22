Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.79.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.49. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,386. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

