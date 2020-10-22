Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $74.51. 19,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

