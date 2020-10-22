FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

