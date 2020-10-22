FY2020 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 853.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 318,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

