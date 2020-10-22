FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

