FY2020 EPS Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after buying an additional 163,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

