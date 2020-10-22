FY2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $10.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.91. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $15.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $156.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,439 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,325.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 205,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

