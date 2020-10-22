FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 24,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $9,114,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 118,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

