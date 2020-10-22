Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 247,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.