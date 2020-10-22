Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

