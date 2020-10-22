Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $22.37 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after buying an additional 443,270 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.