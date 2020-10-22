Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $51.09 on Monday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

