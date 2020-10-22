GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of GDRX opened at $51.09 on Monday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

