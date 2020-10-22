Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,301. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.