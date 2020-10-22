Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Director Acquires C$30,000.00 in Stock

Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Director Brandon Rook bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,233,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$111,666.65.

Shares of CVE GRDM opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. Grid Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4,735.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. It focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Mustang Minerals Corp.

