Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 124,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.