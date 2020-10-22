Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

