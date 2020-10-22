Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

Shares of Grupo Lala stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Grupo Lala has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Grupo Lala Company Profile

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.