H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $363,244.98 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 20.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.