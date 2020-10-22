Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $24.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

HAL opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

