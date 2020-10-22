Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMSNF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.