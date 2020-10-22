Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

HWC stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

