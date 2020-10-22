Happycoin (HPC) Reaches Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00597149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.02122782 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

