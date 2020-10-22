HC Wainwright Trims Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Target Price to $10.00

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 191.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

IDXG stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.