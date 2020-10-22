Head to Head Review: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) & Candlewood Hotel (NYSE:CNDL)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Candlewood Hotel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.84 billion 0.83 $306.00 million $2.88 3.49 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -38.58% -13.76% -7.24% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Candlewood Hotel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 3 7 5 0 2.13 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Candlewood Hotel Company Profile

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

