Head-To-Head Review: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) & Westamerica Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WABC)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Standard Chartered and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 2 4 2 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 1 0 2.33

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 37.49% 10.33% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.64 $2.30 billion $0.75 6.61 Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.08 $80.39 million $2.98 18.19

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Standard Chartered on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 80 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

