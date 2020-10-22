Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HCSG opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

