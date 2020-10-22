Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

HSKA opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,217. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

