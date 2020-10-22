HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $24.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

