Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00006894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $308.33 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,933,692 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

