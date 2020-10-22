Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.