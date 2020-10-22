Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,778,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 639.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

