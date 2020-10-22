HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $15,456.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,913.42 or 0.99883435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00767541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

