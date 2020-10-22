Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

HGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.