Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend payment by 111.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IBCP opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

