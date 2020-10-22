Insider Buying: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Buys $100,600.00 in Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Steve Gorlin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steve Gorlin acquired 15,000 shares of BioVie stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Steve Gorlin acquired 4,718 shares of BioVie stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,443.56.

On Friday, October 9th, Steve Gorlin purchased 282 shares of BioVie stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $2,710.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $9.11 on Thursday. BioVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

