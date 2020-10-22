Insider Buying: Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Director Buys C$260,385.30 in Stock

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Director Joel Stanley bought 63,000 shares of Charlotte’s Web stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,385.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,269,931.58.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.20 million.

