Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$36,000.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,705,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,032.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 25,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, October 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 126,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$88,550.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,587.00.

On Monday, September 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, September 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

