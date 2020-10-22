Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) CEO Acquires $75,050.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,466,735.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $88,150.00.

Shares of NYSE GP opened at $10.00 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GP. BTIG Research began coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenPower Motor stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

