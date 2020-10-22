Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires C$46,020.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,090.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,795.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$74,098.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,487.83.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $307.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRH. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

