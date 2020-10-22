Insider Selling: 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $84,867.90 in Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $84,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -11.12. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $5,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.