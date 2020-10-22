Insider Selling: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.