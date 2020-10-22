Insider Selling: Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Sells $378,045.00 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.24. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $236,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

