Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $1,978,880.46 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.06 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AppFolio by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after buying an additional 121,288 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.0% in the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 143,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppFolio by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AppFolio by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,973 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.