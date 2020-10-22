Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $396,820.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total value of $396,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 895 shares in the company, valued at $355,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $387.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.23 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.68 and a 200 day moving average of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,735,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.70.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

