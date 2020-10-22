Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $2,164,150.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FICO opened at $431.77 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.