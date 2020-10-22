Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $490,563.78 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $490,563.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,127,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,722 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.74.

On Thursday, October 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $989,588.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $75,587.20.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $565,519.50.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 6,098 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $417,225.16.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $108,522.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $735.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

