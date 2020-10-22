Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $140,304.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $140,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,655.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

